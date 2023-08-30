ADVERTISEMENT
John Dumelo to bury mother October 7

Selorm Tali

The remains of actor John Dumelo's mother, Mrs Veronica Ama Ampoma Dumelo will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 7 after the funeral service.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, a one-week observation was held to her memory at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabaraka in Accra.

The program was attended by several showbiz personalities, friends, and family. Among them were Yvonne Nelson, Bola Ray, and Soraya Mensah.

Madam Veronica died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at age 71.

The Ghanaian actor took to social media to confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of Antionette Dumelo, his mother. According to the actor, his beloved mother died yesterday, 15th August 2023.

John Dumelo's mother was a retired customs officer. The cause of her death is not yet known.

