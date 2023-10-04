Mensa Otabil politely calls out Ghana Gov't over poor maintenance of National Theatre

The renowned Ghanaian preacher who also serves as the Chancellor of the Central University College, commented on the state of the National Theatre of Ghana, describing the edifice as being “under severe malnourishment”.

While commending Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye over the successful construction of a beautiful church edifice where congregants gather for various church services, Dr Mensah Otabil criticised the Ghana government over the state of the National Theatre.

“Many times, when we see God use a person like Dr. Boadi Nyamekye here, and you see him and see the amazing work that God has done with him ... In this church on this campus, you have one of the most beautiful church campuses anywhere this is, this is a high-class place,” he said.

He continued “this is how even the government of Ghana will struggle to build this and I am not in any way insulting the Government of Ghana. I'm just speaking like Jesus Christ… Let the facts be the facts. Because you know, our National Theatre which is under severe malnourishment was built by the Chinese and dashed to us.”

This wouldn't be the first time a public figure is spoken up on the poor state of the Ghana National Theater.

Several event organisers, patrons and other players in the creative arts industry have complained bitterly about the state of the facility.

In 2022, Fiifi Coleman, the actor who doubles as a producer said: “When I did my last play, I bought mosquito repellent myself to spray the entire building before the guests could come in because it was just unbearable; and it’s coming out of my pocket.