Dede

Dede is the talk of the town. Catching up with bae could be a great bonding moment.

A naive rural teenage girl, DEDE, is deceived by her stepmother to leave her family and life behind to work as a domestic help in the home of the Robertson’s, a complicated wealthy family, where she falls for the youngest Robertson.

Sankofa

It’s not easy saying I’m sorry, but with a beautiful surprise and help from the Sankofa team, getting your love back might not be that hard after all.

Insecure

This is a popular show and for a good reason. If you have no idea what to watch, we recommend you get strapped for Insecure.

Two 20-something black women navigate the career and relationship challenges facing African Americans living in LA. Star and creator of the show Issa Rae has been nominated for Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.

Tinsel

Two rival film production houses’ fierce battle for box-office dominance, sees them taking their rivalry from film-sets to industry boardrooms and everywhere in between!

Silicon Valley

For the couple who love the tech ecosystem and how things work in Silicon Valley, this is a show that can keep you wanting more all weekend long.

If there’s one thing Silicon Valley has struggled with over its six-season run, it’s out-weirding reality. Somehow, this critically acclaimed HBO comedy manages to do that, and still keep us laughing. It makes fun of the culture and politics of the real Silicon Valley, and the ridiculousness of the CEOs and powermongers who keep it growing. The hapless coders who do the real work – they’re cannon fodder.

Tali’s Baby Diary

Tali’s back! In the hilarious mockumentary Tali’s Baby Diary, an unexpected pregnancy forces Tali into a desperate pivot from Insta-influencer to wholesome momfluencer, as Darren and Rael navigate the choppy waters of the Cape Town property game. But as the nine-month clock ticks down, Tali and the boys are forced to face the bigger questions about life, love and parenthood.

The Tom And Jerry Show

Go down the memory lane with how Tom and Jerry made you feel while laughing with the love of your life.

The rivalry between the world’s best-known cat and mouse heats up in all-new adventures. Tom tries everything to catch the wily Jerry, be it at home, at a witch’s cabin or in space. But this one smart mouse.

New Amsterdam

This medical series will take you through love, hate and all the emotions.

Based on Eric Manheimeris’s book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, this moreish medical drama centres on Dr Max Goodwin, the new director at America’s oldest public hospital, New Amsterdam, who sets out to put saving lives above the bottom line, and breathe new life into this underfunded and underappreciated hospital.

Superstore

Ever wondered how workers at your biggest supermarket relate to each other while they are their best to serve you? Here's one to keep you entertained with your partner.

Attention all Superstore fans! There’s a new season of the hilarious workplace comedy to enjoy as the motley crew of the Cloud 9 department store returns.

