10 hilarious 'Kakalika Love' challenges

Here are the top 10 challenges of 'Kakarika Love' we have seen on the Internet so far.
There has been a lot of speculations surrounding their break up and the new music they are both making to indirectly attack each other has started going viral.
Sister Derby released 'Kakarika Love' and a lot of views and comments have been shared but now she has offered 1,000 cedis to fans that share their own video on the song.
Below are the 10 best videos seen so far in no particular order.
1.
2.
View this post on Instagram
lookin for a carpenter with 5yrs experience @beverlykonadu can you help pls?! #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## 1000ghc going out each week till Christmas to best #KakalikaLove #Kakalikachallenge video #emo#8J+mlw==## #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## Post on IG with the hashtags and also send to: +233 27 713 3882#emo#4oCs##
READ MORE: I never wanted my relationship with Debbie to go sour even after we broke up - Medikal
3.
View this post on Instagram
Which insecticide spray is that? #emo#8J+mlw==## #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## 1000ghc going out each week till Christmas to best #KakalikaLove #Kakalikachallenge video #emo#8J+mlw==## #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## Post on IG with the hashtags and also send to: +233 27 713 3882#emo#4oCs##
4.
View this post on Instagram
@kojo_cue and @lil_shaker helping me promote my latest single #KakalikaLove (and low key hoping to win hehehe) #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## 1000ghc going out each week till Christmas to best #Kakalikachallenge video #emo#8J+mlw==## #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## Post on IG with the hashtags and also send to: +233 27 713 3882#emo#4oCs##
5.
View this post on Instagram
Who lied to my baby dolphins ??? #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## Post on IG with the hashtags and also send to: +233 27 713 3882#emo#4oCs## #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## 1000ghc to be won each week till Christmas! First batch winner will be announced this Friday! #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## #KakalikaChallenge #KakalikaLove #emo#8J+mlw==##
6.
View this post on Instagram
My latest track #KakalikaLove is dedicated to all the people who have been LIED to in relationships @schardotvv #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## 1000ghc going out each week till Christmas to best #KakalikaLove #Kakalikachallenge video #emo#8J+mlw==## #emo#4oCm## #emo#4oCm## Post on IG with the hashtags and also send to: +233 27 713 3882#emo#4oCs##
7.
8.
9.
10.