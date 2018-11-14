Pulse.com.gh logo
10 hilarious 'Kakalika Love' challenges

Here are the top 10 challenges of 'Kakarika Love' we have seen on the Internet so far.

Sister Derby's 'Kakarika Love' goes viral. play

Sister Derby's 'Kakarika Love' goes viral.

Sister Derby and Medikal break up and her new music 'Kakalika Love' has brought viral video challenges.

There has been a lot of speculations surrounding their break up and the new music they are both making to indirectly attack each other has started going viral.

Sister Derby released 'Kakarika Love' and a lot of views and comments have been shared but now she has offered 1,000 cedis to fans that share their own video on the song.

Below are the 10 best videos seen so far in no particular order.

1.

 

2.

3.

 

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

 

