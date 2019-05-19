Hosted by celebrated broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, the night saw electrifying performances from Sarkodie, King Promise, Burna Boy and others.

Shatta Wale's "Gringo" won the Dancehall song of the year and his "My Level" song won the Highlife Song of the year. Yaa Pono's "Obia wone master" won the Hiplife song of the year. Medikal emerged as Hiplife/Hiphop artiste of the Year. Stonebwoy won the Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

The event was also marred by a brief violence between the followers of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Check out the list of winners below.

Traditional song of the year-

Kwam pa

Life Time Achievement Award winners:

-Dr Rev Mary Ghansa

-J.A Adofo and

Prof. Kofi Abraham

Highlife Song of the Year

Shatta Wale – My Level

Gospel Song of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Shatta Wale – Gringo

Hiplife Song of the Year

Yaa Pono - Obia wone master

Afropop Song of the Year

Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise

Hip-hop Song of the Year

Kwesi Arthur – Anthem

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Diana Hamilton

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Sound Engineer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Record of the Year

Akwaboah

Song Write of the Year

King Promise

Best Video of the Year

MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer)

Hiplife/Hiphop artiste of the Year

Medikal

Male Vocalist of the Year

KiDi

Female Vocalist of the Year

Efya

Group of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir

Rapper of the Year

Medikal

Best Collaboration of the Year

Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy (WINNER)

African Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy

Best New Artiste of the Year

Wendy Shay

Album of the Year

Kuami Eugene – Rockstar

Best African Collabo

Guilty Beats ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – Akwaaba

Instrumentalist of the Year

Mizter Okyere

Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Artiste of the Decade

Sarkodie