Hosted by celebrated broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, the night saw electrifying performances from Sarkodie, King Promise, Burna Boy and others.
Shatta Wale's "Gringo" won the Dancehall song of the year and his "My Level" song won the Highlife Song of the year. Yaa Pono's "Obia wone master" won the Hiplife song of the year. Medikal emerged as Hiplife/Hiphop artiste of the Year. Stonebwoy won the Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
The event was also marred by a brief violence between the followers of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
Check out the list of winners below.
Traditional song of the year-
Kwam pa
Life Time Achievement Award winners:
-Dr Rev Mary Ghansa
-J.A Adofo and
Prof. Kofi Abraham
Highlife Song of the Year
Shatta Wale – My Level
Gospel Song of the Year
Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Shatta Wale – Gringo
Hiplife Song of the Year
Yaa Pono - Obia wone master
Afropop Song of the Year
Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise
Hip-hop Song of the Year
Kwesi Arthur – Anthem
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Diana Hamilton
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Sound Engineer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Record of the Year
Akwaboah
Song Write of the Year
King Promise
Best Video of the Year
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer)
Hiplife/Hiphop artiste of the Year
Medikal
Male Vocalist of the Year
KiDi
Female Vocalist of the Year
Efya
Group of the Year
Bethel Revival Choir
Rapper of the Year
Medikal
Best Collaboration of the Year
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy (WINNER)
African Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy
Best New Artiste of the Year
Wendy Shay
Album of the Year
Kuami Eugene – Rockstar
Best African Collabo
Guilty Beats ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – Akwaaba
Instrumentalist of the Year
Mizter Okyere
Producer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Artiste of the Decade
Sarkodie