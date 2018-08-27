5 hot new songs to jump-start your week

If you hate Mondays like me, do not worry, because I’ve got you a playlist to jump-start your week.
It’s been a splendid month – full of hot new releases from the various mainstream and up and coming artistes across the country.
Sarkodie, R2Bees, King Promise and Maccasio announced their presence early this month with brand new singles.
Just last week, a bunch of new singles were released, and fans are already vibing with them.
READ MORE: Donzy attempts conquering the unconquerable world in “You & The Devil” but…
If you hate Mondays like me, do not worry, because I’ve got you a playlist to jump-start your week.