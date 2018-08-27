5 hot new songs to jump-start your week

news

We are in the last week of the month of August. It’s the 8th month, which means, we are left with just four months to end the year 2018.

It’s been a splendid month – full of hot new releases from the various mainstream and up and coming artistes across the country.

Sarkodie, R2Bees, King Promise and Maccasio announced their presence early this month with brand new singles.

Just last week, a bunch of new singles were released, and fans are already vibing with them.

If you hate Mondays like me, do not worry, because I’ve got you a playlist to jump-start your week.

Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang

Ko-Jo Cue x Shaker - Unity

Edem - Fokoloyor

Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar

Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor AD