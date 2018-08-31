6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend

news

August is gone and over, but we are still reminiscing about the good ‘chunes’ that make the club the best destination to experience during weekends.

The latest song and dance hits always create the right kind of vibe. But there comes a point at any get-together (usually after the fourth drink) when you just want to hear banger after banger after banger.

READ MORE: Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything - Review

See below 6 bangers you hope to hear at the club this weekend :

Article Wan -That Thing

'That Thing' by Article Wan is a local fun track with a dance vibe which was patronized by local pubs, spots and beaches. The song features Patapaa.

DJ Vision FT. A. I – Grind

The new trend of DJ’s abandoning their turntables for the mic continues to thrive as DJ Vision of YFM released ‘Grind’ which features A.I. Its got a bounce to it, which is almost specifically made for clubs.

Shatta Wale - “Gringo”

Gringo is a Mexican term meaning foreigner. It has been the tune for months.

Stonebwoy- Bawaasaba

Initially, we didn’t understand all the title of the song. Then the beat drop. Then we realized how much we didn’t care about the title. The song is good. Too good to even dance slow with it.

DJ Vyrusky - Never Carry Last

The new single features Kuami Eugene and Mayorkun is a mix of danceable tunes with deep words.

Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day

Kwesi Arthur’s hot tune ‘Grind day’ could never escape the ears of young and old Ghanaians who could easily relate to the lyrics. It reminded those who have been hustling each and every day.