Produced by Prodby106 and mixed and mastered by Tombeatz, “Calibre” is a soft mid-tempo afro-pop jam which throws more light on the major problems in relationships and offers solutions.

According to the Sassy songstress, “this song is a very special song to me. 60 per cent of the inspiration behind the song was based on a true story. I wrote this song for a close friend who was going through a tough time in her marriage."

Ama Nova, who is legally known as Mercy Sackey, said the slow-tempo song talks ‘about love and forgiveness’ in relationships.

“Honestly this is a song that I believe a lot of people can relate to in their daily lives. It speaks about love and forgiveness in our marriages, relationships and even friendships,” she noted.

It took Ama Nova just an hour to put together the lyrics.

“Writing this song was quite emotional but easy for me because it was personal. It took me about an hour to put every word together and I enjoyed every bit of it,” she says as she credits her team and the producer, “the recording process was actually a smooth one because I was working with my favourite producer Tombeatz. Big ups to my team for their support and love.”

Ama Nova will follow up the release with an official music video scheduled for release on Monday, December 21.

For the meantime, stream “Calibre” audio by Ama Nova below.