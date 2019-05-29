The 13-track album, which has been in the works since 2018, contains popular singles “Baby Jollof” and “Overdose” remix featuring Reekado Banks.

“Emergence” is Olisa Franklin’s opportunity to tell two sides of his story, documenting his experiences in Nigeria and Ghana as well as the musical influences he has picked up in both countries over the years.

The album has two sides – Side A; the Nigerian side – and Side B; the Ghanaian side.

He enlists ace producer Chrisstringz on Side A to give him the unique Naija sound he has honed over the years and Guiltybeatz for his unique Ghanaian sound.

Olisa Franklin is signed to his own independent label TNR Music and has been bubbling in the music industry for years, developing into a solid artiste with an exponentially growing fanbase.

Following the album release, Olisa Franklin has started a tour of six African countries which Ghana, Kenya,Rwanda, Zambia , Uganda , Tanzania and South Africa.

Click to download EMERGENCE.