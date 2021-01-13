She is the third Ghanaian to be nominated after the award scheme announced the second batch of the nominations.
Kwesi Arthur, a Tema-based Ghanaian hip-hop star, was listed in the first batch of the nomination list, followed by dancehall star Shatta Wale, who grabbed two nominations; “Best Collaboration” and “Best Fan-Base Award”.
Amaarae, who was named in Pulse Ghana’s “Best Music Video of the Year 2020” feature for her “Fancy” visual, earned a nod in the “Best Altrnative” category.
She will be competing with Adekunle Gold, Afrotronix, Ami Faku, Matata and Simi for the accolade.
The award show will be held in Kampala, Uganda this year.
See below the nominees list:
Best Female
Simi (Nigeria)
Sheebah (Uganda)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Busiswa (South Africa)
Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Best Male
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
Rema (Nigeria)
Best Group
Blaq Diamond (South Africa)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Ethic (Kenya)
Rostam (Tanzania)
Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Master KG (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Breakthrough Act
Elaine (South Africa)
Tems (Nigeria)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
John Blaq (Uganda)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Focalistic (South Africa)
Best Hip Hop
Nasty C (South Africa)
Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
NGA (Angola)
OMG (Senegal)
Best Ugandan Act
Sheebah
Bebe Cool
John Blaq
Vinka
Daddy Andre
Spice Diana
Best Lusophone Act
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Preto Show (Angola)
Anna Joyce (Angola)
Mr Bow (Mozambique)
Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Best Francophone Act
Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)
Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)
Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous
Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series
AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV
Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)
Best Collaboration
Beyonce - Already feat. Shatta Wale and Major Lazer
Burna Boy feat. Chris Martin - Monsters You Made
Innoss'B - Yope remix feat. Diamond Platnumz
Master KG - Jerusalema remix feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo
Wizkid - Smile feat. H.E.R
Yemi Alade - Shekere feat. Angelique Kidjo
Best Fan-Base Award
Shatta Wale
Naira Marley
Eddy Kenzo
Wizkid
Fally Ipupa
Diamond Platnumz
Cassper Nyovest
Serge Beynaud
A-Reece
Nadia Mukami
Best Alternative
Adekunle Gold
Afrotronix
Amaarae
Ami Faku
Matata
Simi
Best International Act
Beyonce
Drake
Dababy
DJ Khaled
Megan Thee Stallion
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
MFR Souls - Amanikiniki ft. Major League Djz, Kamo Mphela & Bontle Smith
Simi - Duduke
Davido - Fem
Diamond Platnumz - Jeje
Master KG - Jerusalema remix feat. Nomcebo
Mapara A Jazz - John Vuli Gate feat. Colano, Ntosh Gazi
Burna Boy feat. Chris Martin - Monsters You Made
B2C - Munda Awo
DJ Neptune - Nobody feat. Joeboy & Mr Eazi