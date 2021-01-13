She is the third Ghanaian to be nominated after the award scheme announced the second batch of the nominations.

Kwesi Arthur, a Tema-based Ghanaian hip-hop star, was listed in the first batch of the nomination list, followed by dancehall star Shatta Wale, who grabbed two nominations; “Best Collaboration” and “Best Fan-Base Award”.

Amaarae, who was named in Pulse Ghana’s “Best Music Video of the Year 2020” feature for her “Fancy” visual, earned a nod in the “Best Altrnative” category.

She will be competing with Adekunle Gold, Afrotronix, Ami Faku, Matata and Simi for the accolade.

The award show will be held in Kampala, Uganda this year.

See below the nominees list:

Best Female

Simi (Nigeria)

Sheebah (Uganda)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Busiswa (South Africa)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Group

Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Ethic (Kenya)

Rostam (Tanzania)

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Master KG (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Breakthrough Act

Elaine (South Africa)

Tems (Nigeria)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

John Blaq (Uganda)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop

Nasty C (South Africa)

Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

NGA (Angola)

OMG (Senegal)

Best Ugandan Act

Sheebah

Bebe Cool

John Blaq

Vinka

Daddy Andre

Spice Diana

Best Lusophone Act

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Preto Show (Angola)

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Mr Bow (Mozambique)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Francophone Act

Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)

Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous

Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series

AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV

Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)

Best Collaboration

Beyonce - Already feat. Shatta Wale and Major Lazer

Burna Boy feat. Chris Martin - Monsters You Made

Innoss'B - Yope remix feat. Diamond Platnumz

Master KG - Jerusalema remix feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo

Wizkid - Smile feat. H.E.R

Yemi Alade - Shekere feat. Angelique Kidjo

Best Fan-Base Award

Shatta Wale

Naira Marley

Eddy Kenzo

Wizkid

Fally Ipupa

Diamond Platnumz

Cassper Nyovest

Serge Beynaud

A-Reece

Nadia Mukami

Best Alternative

Adekunle Gold

Afrotronix

Amaarae

Ami Faku

Matata

Simi

Best International Act

Beyonce

Drake

Dababy

DJ Khaled

Megan Thee Stallion

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

MFR Souls - Amanikiniki ft. Major League Djz, Kamo Mphela & Bontle Smith

Simi - Duduke

Davido - Fem

Diamond Platnumz - Jeje

Master KG - Jerusalema remix feat. Nomcebo

Mapara A Jazz - John Vuli Gate feat. Colano, Ntosh Gazi

Burna Boy feat. Chris Martin - Monsters You Made

B2C - Munda Awo

DJ Neptune - Nobody feat. Joeboy & Mr Eazi