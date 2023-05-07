Amerado crowned Best Rapper at VGMA24

At the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards show held on the night of 6th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), Amerado was crowned as the Best Rapper of the Year.
Amerado is the happiest man at the moment as he has grabbed his dream plaque from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The rapper beat stiff competition from Medikal, Strongman, Lyrical Joe and Teephlow. The rapper won the category named 'Best Rap Performance' with his 'Obiaa boa' track.
Whilst receiving the award, excited Amerado said he has won this for all Kumasi rappers as he mentioned Strongman. He also thanked TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Maso aka Delay for supporting his craft.
Last year, the category which is one of the most controversial categories was won by Lyrical Joe and that saw him entangled in a 'rap beef' with Amerado. Fast forward, the latter grabs the award from Lyrical Joe.
