Amerado should have won Best Rapper over Lyrical Joe - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

“Yes, majority of the predictions that I did came to pass, so I’m pretty much excited. But there are a couple of awards that surprised me. And again, it’s only for discussion purposes. The first one was Sarkodie winning over Black Sherif when it came to the HipLife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year. I had the greatest conviction that Sherif did better than Sarkodie for that duration, so he could have nibbed it," Arnold said.

He continued that “the other award that really surprised me was Joe Mettle beating MOG for Gospel Artiste of the Year. I felt the year under review, MOG did quite better than Joe Mettle. So these two awards really shook me a little.”

Sharing his thought on the Best Rap act category, Arnold lamented that he was also surprised about “Lyrical Joe winning over Amerado because I felt Amerado this year really worked hard in terms of the rap performance category to win it.”

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo Pulse Ghana

Issuing a caveat to his opinion, the outspoken showbiz pundit said he was sharing his opinions as an industry stakeholder and not as a spokesperson for the VGMA board.