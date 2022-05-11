According to the Ghanaian entertainment analyst, he feels some winners did not deserve the awards they won. Citing an example, he mentioned Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and Lyrical Joe.
Amerado should have won Best Rapper over Lyrical Joe - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo
The 23rd VGMAs happened over the weekend but things did not go as expected for Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.
“Yes, majority of the predictions that I did came to pass, so I’m pretty much excited. But there are a couple of awards that surprised me. And again, it’s only for discussion purposes. The first one was Sarkodie winning over Black Sherif when it came to the HipLife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year. I had the greatest conviction that Sherif did better than Sarkodie for that duration, so he could have nibbed it," Arnold said.
He continued that “the other award that really surprised me was Joe Mettle beating MOG for Gospel Artiste of the Year. I felt the year under review, MOG did quite better than Joe Mettle. So these two awards really shook me a little.”
Sharing his thought on the Best Rap act category, Arnold lamented that he was also surprised about “Lyrical Joe winning over Amerado because I felt Amerado this year really worked hard in terms of the rap performance category to win it.”
Issuing a caveat to his opinion, the outspoken showbiz pundit said he was sharing his opinions as an industry stakeholder and not as a spokesperson for the VGMA board.
“This conversation that we are having is part of the VGMAs. You know, the aftermath and the fact that who should have won what is part of the conversation that adds up to the buzz of the awards. So it is only fair that we discuss it,” he said.
