'Artistes haven’t paid you to be nice; get critical with them' – Mr Logic to pundits

“It’s about time pundits get critical about artistes when they come on {their} platforms. Get critical with them. You are already professional with your work, but they haven’t paid you to be nice. I will be real with you because you haven’t paid me. {Although} you are nice to them {when} they see you out there and you are expecting nice things from them, it doesn’t come.”

He made this comment when he was asked why he didn’t appear on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, on Monday, when Kwesi Arthur was promoting his ‘Son of Jacob’ album on the show.

Mr. Logic said his decision not to show up on the programme he is regularly on, was “deliberate because some of these boys think they can fun fool us.”

“No artiste can make fun of pundits. Not my type of pundit. You can make fun of us. You can’t come on radio and expect some of the decorative words to be showered on you and when you get out of the studio, you make yourself scarce. I don’t have that much time for them.”

He added that there were innumerable thoughts he wanted to share on Kwesi Arthur’s album, which would have made many people think of him as a hater.

“There are so many things that I had on my mind to say. It was better I reserved. If I had pointed out my views people including, Kwesi Arthur, would have said I am a hater.”