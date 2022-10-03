Audiomack spotlights Ghanaian drill in “This Is Kumerica” documentary

Speaking on the documentary, Director of Brand and Media Partnerships at Audiomack Africa, Charlotte Bwana said “At Audiomack, it is our constant mission to push African music and artists. This Is Kumerica is another way of reiterating our commitment to promoting African talent as well as telling African stories from our perspective. It is important for the culture and movements to be documented and at Audiomack we’re proud that we were able to put this out”