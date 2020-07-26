He shared a video on Twitter of his presentation, stating that, he used the revenue accrued from his YouTube videos for the donation.

“I decided to share part of my first youtube revenue with the children’s home and it won’t be the last. Thanks to everyone supporting and washing out,” he tweeted.

During the presentation with his team, he told the orphanage ” Growing up, I always felt for the orphans and the needy. So I prayed to God that if He blesses me, I would share it with them “

The donation including rice, oil , water, toiletry and more.

AY Poyoo’s hit video, ‘GOAT’, has over 1 million views on YouTube and his channel continues to receive a lot of engagement from all over the world.

AY Poyoo real name Emmanuel Yeboah is a Ghanaian rapper.