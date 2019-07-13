Titled “Kpeme” a local word which literally translates as dangerous, the song features his godfather Muggez and half of the multi-award-winning duo R2bees.

Produced by Killmatic, the song is off his highly anticipated EP which is scheduled to be released “B4Beginning” Mixtape which features acts like Medikal, Amaarae, Ivy Sole and Hollywood rapper Black Way.

A VGMA honouree, B4bonah is best known for “Dear God”, the inspirational joint with which he broke into Ghana’s music industry. Since then, he has released impressive follow-ups as “My Girl”, “Sofo Moko”, and “Adom Bi”.

Listen to the song below:

B4Bonah - KPEME