Camidoh's well-received single "Sugarcane" has secured him a nomination for Song of the Year.
Black Sherif, Camidoh have received nominations at the inaugural Trace Awards
Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif, has gained recognition at the Trace Awards, bagging two nominations, Best Artist Africa Anglophone and Best Collaboration for his track "Second Sermon" remix featuring Burna Boy.
Olivier Laouchez, the chairman and co-founder of the awards, commended the remarkable creativity and dynamism displayed by African artists.
The Konongo star gained international acclaim due to his consistent delivery of hit songs, showcasing his artistic prowess and dedication. Notably, Black Sherif was honored as the 'Artiste of the Year' at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Camidoh's breakout hit "Sugarcane" garnered substantial attention, achieving top 10 status in Ghana and across the African music scene in 2022.
The Trace Awards ceremony is set to take place on October 21, 2023, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.
