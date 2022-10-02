Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album

The 20-year- the old rapper is poised for action as his sound has been co-signed by several industry greats such as Timberland, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, and Popcaan among others.

Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the talented Ghanaian rapper and entertainer have been the center of attraction whiles churning out back-to-back hit tunes as well as delivering top-notch verses on songs he features.

You would recall that, after dropping ‘Soja‘ on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Black Sherif hinted at serving the music community with his first ever studio album dubbed, ‘The Villain I Never Was‘.

From the details he shared via his official Apple Music account, the upcoming album which comes in a package of 14 tracks will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Thursday, October 6, 2022.

‘The Villian I Never Was’ houses his monster hit songs, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ and ‘Second Sermon Remix’ as tracks 13 and 14 respectively alongside his recent jam, ‘Soja’ the 4th track. In an update of events, Black Sherif has shared the official artwork for the album.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the artwork with the caption, “It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you well and speaks to you as I want it to. My debut album, is “The Villain I Never Was”. Available on all stores on 06-10-2022.”