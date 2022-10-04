RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

Dorcas Agambila

Fast-rising young Ghanaian talent Black Sheriff who is set to release an album titled “The Villain I never was” on the 6th of October, 2022 has released the official trailer for the album.

Black Sherif
Black Sheriff recently dropped a song titled “SOJA” which is currently the talk of the town. 'SOJA' is off the album he is set to release in October.

The trailer sees montages of Black Sheriff posing for promotional pictures in fancy clothes as he prepares for his album release.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the album since his lyricism and pen game is straight from his heart and relatable as well.

The album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, contains 14 tracks which include the ‘Second Sermon’ remix featuring Burna boy, ‘Kweku The Traveller’, and ‘Soja’.

Black Sherif, has been on fire with his unmatched talent since breaking into the Ghana music industry in 2021 and is arguably the hottest artist in Ghana right now.

The Empire Records signee has solidified his name by dropping some bangers that are leaving rent-free in our heads, with the likes of First Sermon, Second Sermon, Second Sermon remix, and Kwaku The Traveller, among others.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
