Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

The trailer sees montages of Black Sheriff posing for promotional pictures in fancy clothes as he prepares for his album release.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the album since his lyricism and pen game is straight from his heart and relatable as well.

The album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, contains 14 tracks which include the ‘Second Sermon’ remix featuring Burna boy, ‘Kweku The Traveller’, and ‘Soja’.

Black Sherif, has been on fire with his unmatched talent since breaking into the Ghana music industry in 2021 and is arguably the hottest artist in Ghana right now.