ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Brit Awards: Full winners, 2023

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Brit Awards 2023 took place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 arena, in London, hosted by Mo Gilligan.

The Brit Awards
The Brit Awards

The star-studded award ceremony saw performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Stormzy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Here is a list of winners on the night.

Rising Star - Flo, Winner

Breakthrough Artist - Wet Leg, Winner

British Album - Harry's House (Harry Styles, Winner)

Song - As It Was (Harry Styles, Winner)

International Group - Fontaines D.C., Winner

British Group - Wet Leg, Winner

International Artist - Beyoncé, Winner

Pop/R&B Act - Harry Styles, Winner

Alternative/Rock Act - The 1975, Winner

International Song - Beyoncé (BREAK MY SOUL, Winner)

Producer - David Guetta, Winner

Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act - Aitch, Winner

British Dance Act - Becky Hill, Winner

Artist - Harry Styles, Winner

Songwriter - Kid Harpoon, Winner

Brit Awards 2023, the 43rd edition of the ceremony, presented by the British Phonographic Industry, is held to recognize the best in British and international music.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jay Z

Billboard & Vibe ranks Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time

AKA

Parents of South African rapper AKA release official statement hours after his death

South African rapper AKA

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Shatta Wale

God I need a miracle for my brother, Christian Atsu - Shatta Wale cries