The star-studded award ceremony saw performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Stormzy.
Brit Awards: Full winners, 2023
The Brit Awards 2023 took place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 arena, in London, hosted by Mo Gilligan.
Here is a list of winners on the night.
Rising Star - Flo, Winner
Breakthrough Artist - Wet Leg, Winner
British Album - Harry's House (Harry Styles, Winner)
Song - As It Was (Harry Styles, Winner)
International Group - Fontaines D.C., Winner
British Group - Wet Leg, Winner
International Artist - Beyoncé, Winner
Pop/R&B Act - Harry Styles, Winner
Alternative/Rock Act - The 1975, Winner
International Song - Beyoncé (BREAK MY SOUL, Winner)
Producer - David Guetta, Winner
Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act - Aitch, Winner
British Dance Act - Becky Hill, Winner
Artist - Harry Styles, Winner
Songwriter - Kid Harpoon, Winner
Brit Awards 2023, the 43rd edition of the ceremony, presented by the British Phonographic Industry, is held to recognize the best in British and international music.
