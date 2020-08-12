Ghana’s reigning contemporary rapper, BRYAN THE MENSAH, has just launched his merchandize store.

The merchandise store is launched from his nouvelle website http://bryanthemensah.com/store and currently taking pre-orders. The souvenirs come in varied T-Shirt formats and designs, amongst others. The Tees come in very affordable prices, starting from GHC 40 only.

“Not Going Outside”, his latest EP has racked over 300,000 Streams across various platforms; a very plausible feat many have said – especially for a young and ‘just popping’ new voice on the Ghanaian music scene, owing to how difficult it is to get the numbers and digital store influences.

Bryan just release lyric video for “Walls”, one of the singles off his latest EP.

Watch here (below).