Burna Boy and Black Sherif perform together for the first time in UK [WATCH]

Black Sherif and Burna Boy performed in the U.K at a concert held by the African Giant singer. It was an album listening concert for Burna Boy’s newly released album titled ‘Love, Damini’.

At the show attended by 1000s of music lovers, Burna Boy surprised his fans as he welcomed Black Sherif to join him stage to perform. The two musicians performed their hit collaboration ‘Second Sermon remix’ to thrill their fans.

The performance becomes the first time Burna Boy and Black Sherif have performed together outside Africa. Accordingly, this becomes a fulfilled promise by the Nigerian singer.

In December 2021, the Grammy-award winning singer after the release of Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon Remix' which features him, took to social media to announce that the Ghanaian singer will be coming on tour with him.

Burna Boy commenting on the release of the song disclosed that he will be on tour with the young Ghanaian musician. "OBLACKSHERIE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME," he wrote.