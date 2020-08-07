This is what happens to veteran Kumawood actor Christiana Awuni whenever she hears Shatta Wale’s hit single, “My Level”, playing.

She revealed this during an interview with Quophi Okyeame on Angel FM.

According to the “Masakyera” actress, Shatta Wale’s award-winning song which was released last year is her all-time favourite song.

Even though when asked to mention her favourite song, she fumbled and couldn’t recollect the title, immediately the host of the show mentioned the song she showed massive excitement.

Watch Christiana Awuni name her all-time favourite song below.