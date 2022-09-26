Daddy Lumba appreciates Stormzy’s gesture at Global Citizens festival

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

During his performance at the recently held Global Citizen Festival, British rapper Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, widely known as Stormzy eulogized Ghanaian high-life legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu who is known as Daddy Lumba in showbiz.

Stormzy, wore a shirt with Daddy Lumba’s image embossed for his performance at the Global Citizen Festival held on Saturday in Accra.

The event which was broadcasted across the globe drew the attention of thousands of revelers across the world.

His act also caught the attention of the music icon and he has taken to his social media pages to return the favor and show his appreciation.

Music icon, Daddy Lumba born Charles Kwadwo Fosu took to his Facebook page to appreciate Stormzy for paying homage to him at the Global Citizens event held at the black star square in Accra.

Daddy Lumba, who is fondly called DL, said he was grateful to be celebrated by a new school rap act on a global stage, adding that words cannot express his love for Stormzy’s actions.

“I was immensely touched by Stormzy’s homage to me last night at the Global Citizen Festival. I would like to take this opportunity to share my gratitude and appreciation for the public display of love.

To say that the gesture was heartwarming and humbling is an understatement. Thank you very much!” a post on his official social media page read.

Ghana's first-ever Global Citizen Festival marking the 65th anniversary of the country's independence brought together artists and President Akufo-Addo to achieve an ambitious policy agenda focused on empowering girls and women, defending the planet, and creating change.

African-American singer Usher was the official headline artist for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, which saw other acts mounting the stage to thrill fans.

