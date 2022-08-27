Dan Drizzy gives up everything for love on new single titled 'Robo Love'

He sings about the effects of the love he’s been feeling and how much it takes control of him, making him act like a robot.

He loves the feeling, though, and croons to his love interest to take everything he has to offer, materially and emotionally and he’s ready to give it all up:

"Odo yewu the things you do me, girl ɛnfa me ho. You can buy anything you want, ɛnfa me ho."

In the music video for "Robo Love" Dan Drizzy embodies the role of a smitten lover in his performance as he sings to his lover, playfully hanging around the couch while a masquerade dances in the background.

In the context of his music, the masquerade, a popular symbolic representation of the divine, does not just stand for Dan Drizzy’s pride in his roots.

Masquerades are known to communicate through dance, and the performance of songs or dramatisation of issues, and for the artist, this is a mirror of his craft and how spiritual it can be for him... communicating his feelings and thoughts to fans and listeners through his music.

Dan Drizzy is a Ghanaian-born Nigerian songwriter and his music is influenced by his family’s deep ties to South Nigerian Highlife music and the years he spent in South Africa and Nigeria.

His outstanding ability to create melodies and his obvious skills in sound arrangement and songwriting have contributed to his success not just in Ghana but other areas in Africa.

The DDMusic frontliner has promised even more new music to add to his growing catalog, with his next single dropping in September with Zambian music artist, Mr Faga.