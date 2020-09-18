The “No More Love” singer is now competing with Davido and other top Nigerian stars on the Nigerian iTunes Top 10 Chart, following a week-long dominance on the Audiomack Afrobeats Top Song Chart.

Dannymay debuts Nigerian iTunes and Audiomack charts

Legally known as Daniel Temitope Ojiemeke, the Edo State-native’s vibes and lyrically in-tune youngster started doing music at a tender age.

However, he only came into the scene a year or 2 ago and has his name right under Davido’s latest smash hit “FEM” on the iTunes Nigeria Top 10 Chart.

It’s a good time for Dannymay as this young man’s name is a name we won’t be forgetting soon in the music industry.

The Hypeafrobeatz Promotions handled push went a long way putting another talented kid from africa on the map on the map.