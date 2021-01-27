The song becomes the second song the Ghanaian socialite has released, following her "Badder Than" debut single. The new song is an afrobeat track that sees Hajia 4 Real singing about beauty.

Talking about fine girls, the song produced produced by Kuami Eugene and Popping Beats comes with a music video that features the likes of Ghanaian singer Efya, actress Salma Mumin and among others.

Announcing the release of the song, Haijia 4 Real shared a teaser of the music video on her 2.8m following Instagram account and wrote: "I'm super excited. My 2nd video is out".

Speaking about the reason behind her latest venture into music, Hajia 4 Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, said she has always wanted to do music but her fear of the controversies that engulf musicians has been discouraging her.

"I have always loved music but I was just waiting for the right time. You know, I have been a little bit scared of what people will say because I have a lot of friends in the industry and I see what they go through like all these controversies and all that," she told pulse.com.gh's David Mawuli in the exclusive interview.

Sharing what pushed her to get over her fear, Hajia sadi "so I was just holding back a little bit but you know what, 2020 taught me that time waits for nobody and if you have a dream you have to chase it now".

Hear more from her about her life in the video below.