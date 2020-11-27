Quiz: Who is featuring on your song, Emelia Brobbey or Hajia 4 Reall?
Hajia 4 Real has cut her teeth in making music with a new single. Fans have since been comparing her to Emelia Brobbey.
Which of these is your favourite genre of music?
RnB and Rap
Afrobeats and Hip Hop
None
What colour do you least like?
White
Black
Green
Which of these would you prefer to do on a weekend?
Stay home and cook
Invite a friend or friends over
Go out for fun
Who among these 3 is the best Ghanaian producer to you
Killbeatz
MOG Beats
DJ Breezy
