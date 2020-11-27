  1. Entertainment
Quiz: Who is featuring on your song, Emelia Brobbey or Hajia 4 Reall?

Selorm Tali
Hajia 4 Real has cut her teeth in making music with a new single. Fans have since been comparing her to Emelia Brobbey.

Which of these is your favourite genre of music?

RnB and Rap
Afrobeats and Hip Hop
None

Who is your favourite among these three?

Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy

What colour do you least like?

White
Black
Green

Which of these Nigrian acts is your favourite?

Tiwa Savage
Davido
WizKid

Which of these would you prefer to do on a weekend?

Stay home and cook
Invite a friend or friends over
Go out for fun

Who among these 3 is the best Ghanaian producer to you

Killbeatz
MOG Beats
DJ Breezy
Your score: Hajia 4 Reall
You'll make a monster with Hajia 4 Reall
Your score: Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey best fits the kind you'll do
Your score: Your Feature Offer Rejected
Both acts won't feature on your song because you can't make a hit
Source: Pulse Ghana
