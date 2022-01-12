Empress Gifty opens fire on how Nigerian Gospel acts flood Ghana to headline shows (WATCH)

The 'Eye Woaa' singer registered her displeasure in a video shared on social media. "I want to speak facts to the people that are at the forefront of Ghanaian Gospel industry," she said.

Pulse Ghana

She then asked, "when was the last time a Ghanaian Gospel artiste headlined a show in Nigeria, when was the last time?" She continued that "if I can recall, it was just last month that I saw that Celestine Donkor saying she's going to Nigeria for a programme".

According to Empress Gifty, Ghanaian Gospel musicians are not even treated well. " The way we treat Nigerian Gospel singers in Ghana when we go there is that how they treat us?"

"I want to ask, when have you seen a Ghanaian gospel act being taken on a radio tour in Nigeria by a Nigerian gospel singer? Some of them when they come to Ghana they don't even want to take pictures with us," she emphasized.