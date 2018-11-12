Pulse.com.gh logo
eShun billed to perform at UN Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

The event will feature the High Commissioner Filippo Grandi and a formerly stateless woman Artee who lives in Thailand and a performance by the Ghanaian Singer eShun.

  • Published:
eShun play

eShun

Ghanaian songstress eShun has been billed to perform at the highly profiled event this Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the UN Headquarters, Geneva, Switzerland.

The event will have eShun perform among other songs – a song she composed called "I Belong" which is to address the phenomena called 'statelessness' and also give a brief speech on the statelessness issue from the African perspective.

Statelessness is a situation where a person is denied of his or her nationality. It is estimated that at least 10 million people are stateless worldwide: they are not considered as nationals by any State under the operation of its law. They often aren’t allowed to go to school, see a doctor, get a job, open a bank account, buy a house or even get married.

eShun is the only African who is performing at this year’s event. eShun is expected to release the official music video for her latest hit song Akyia on the 21st of November, 2018.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

