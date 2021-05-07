Ghana Music Awards USA 2021: DJ Asumadu scores 6 nominations

And DJ Asumadu, who is one of the key diasporans who has been putting Ghana on the map for the past few years, has been recognised with six nominations.

He scored nominations in the “US-Based Entertainment MC/DJ of the Year”, US-Based Music Video of the Year” (with his song “‘Mmaasem featuring Max Mannie), “US-Based Male Artist of the Year”, “US-Based Afropop Artist of the Year”, “US-Based Best Rapper of the Year”, and “Best International Collaboration of the Year, USA (with his song “‘Mmaasem featuring Max Mannie) categories.

Speaking about his six nominations, obviously startled Asumadu said he feels special and believes his hard work paid.

“I feel very special for my 6 nominations,” the Kumerican-native said. “It shows my hard work has been recognized. From the street of Kumerica to the United States of America is a big deal for me and my fans.”

He owes it all to his fan base but most importantly believes votes count, therefore, he urged them to vote massively.

“I thank my fandom for been there for me from day one till now. I’m urging them to please vote for me and keep on supporting the DJ Asumadu.”