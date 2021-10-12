RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'God, give me Trillion' - Deon Boakye cries for help (LISTEN)

Ghanaian highlife musician Deon Boakye cries for “Trillion” as he contemplates his chances of making heaven and surviving the hardship in this world on a new single.

Deon Boakye

Produced by KC Beatz, “Trillion” is a reggae-infused afro-pop jam that throws light on the daily hustles and dreams of broke people.

In the 2:59 minutes song, Deon Boakye highlights the pressures individuals face in their lives. He also talks about the economy; inflation, Ghana cedi's rapid decline against the dollar, pressure and more.

Deon Boakye believes in the popular adage ‘when money talks, bullshit walks’ and as such, he believes an amount of trillion (in any currency) would solve all his problems.

He explains in a press statement that: “Everyone has a problem, and I believe a Trillion can fix everyone’s problem if he or she gets it.”

“The song directed to address the problem of the youth in Ghana and the common questions they ask themselves,” he adds.

Stream “Trillion” – Deon Boakye’s latest song – below, and don’t forget to share your candid opinions with us.

