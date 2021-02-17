Organisers of the 3Music Awards have nominated a minstrel of the gospel in the music industry, Ruth Adjei, also known as Rufet.

She was nominated as the 'Emerging woman of the year' category.

In 2021, the songwriter and gospel music artiste dropped a new song titled 'Oshidaa' which simply means 'Your Thanks' in the Ghanaian local Ga dialect.

Ruth Adjei

The song happens to be the first track on the second album titled 'The Mercy Seat' which was released in November 2019.

Before Ruth Adjei launched her first album, 'Mercy Seat', Liquid Prayers in 2014, the Telecom Engineer Officer had had the privilege of backing a number of artists such as Dianah Hamilton, Bernice Offei, Joe Mettle, Francis Adjei, Eugene Zuta, Ceccy Twum, Akesse Brempong, SP Kofi Sarpong, just to mention a few.