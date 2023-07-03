Gyakie proudly reps Ghana again with AfroNation Portugal performance

Sharing the stage with acclaimed artists such as 50 Cent, Davido, Booba, Sauti Sol, and Uncle Waffles, Gyakie left a mark on the festival's Day 3 grand finale.

On stage, Gyakie looked great as usual, styled in a Louis Vuitton Monogram Jet Ski T-Shirt, sneakers and jewellery with the Ghana flag in hand, symbolising her unwavering connection to her roots.

Watch her highlights here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuIL2uSA-Jv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Afronation Portugal is renowned for its celebration of Afrobeats music, aiming to promote the genre globally. This summer, the festival took place in Portimão, Portugal, featuring powerhouse performances from acclaimed Afrobeats artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, and more.

Gyakie’s presence has been undeniable with the Afronation festival, having graced the Afronation Ghana and Afronation Miami stages before Portugal.