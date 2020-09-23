According to the veteran Ghanaian sound engineer, the best rapper should be adjudged by a committee of people who know and understand rap because fans will always be biased towards their favourite.

Hammer is celebrated as godfather behind hit Ghanaian rappers like Sarkodie, Edem, Tinny, Kwaw Kese among others, was talking about the debate as to whether Kwesi Arthur deserved this year's award ahead of Eno Barony and others.

READ ALSO: I don't have memories of my father; James Gardiner shares his life story (WATCH)

In an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on ShowBiz on Starr 103.5 FM, he said "It’s just what I heard about how the rapper of the year was handled. I heard it was based on votes and that is the worst thing I have ever heard for a category like the Rapper of the Year."

Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and Eno Barony

Hammer who has left music behind and now into business, continued that "How do you expect people to be sincere about their opinion on a rapper? You can’t get fans to be sincere about their opinion of their idol. There is no way somebody who loves Sarkodie will say Sarkodie can't rap or this year he didn't do that good."

Sharing his thought on the way forward, he said "Rapper of the Year can never be in the voting category, it has to be decided by a committee inside the Academy who understands rap. They have to know what it takes to have five mics or one mic. It should never be based on one song but all the material you've put out."

He concluded that "You need people who understand it to be able to choose the rapper of the year neutrally and so, the VGMA failed in this category."