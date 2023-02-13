ADVERTISEMENT
Jay Z 'carries' Ghana at his back to the Super Bowl (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

The world's greatest rapper alive is literally carrying Ghana at his back with his latest move at the Super Bowl.

Jay Z whilst arriving at the Fanatics Super Bowl party in Arizona wore a hoodie that had a list of countries printed behind it including Ghana. Other countries listed on the hoodie are Australia, Germany, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

It's unclear the message the rapper is sending with his top but Ghana being listed in there does come as a surprise as Jay Z has been linked to Ghana several times in recent days.

Dave Chapelle has disclosed that Jay Z has investments in Ghana. According to the American comedian who was speaking at an event dubbed “A conversation with Chance and a special guest,” at the University of Ghana on January 5, the rapper has informed him that he got a property in Ghana.

Ghanaian entertainment journalist, Olele Salvador sharing a report from the event, tweeted that "two big revelations made at the session with Dave Chapelle: 1. Multiple Grammy award-winning HipHop rapper, Jay Z has properties in Ghana, according to Dave Chapelle".

He added that "Jay Z showed him pictures of the properties when he hit him up to come to Ghana together."

Jay Z has properties in Ghana, he showed me photos; Dave Chapelle reveals

The Roc Nation boss, therefore, rocking a hoodie with Ghana in there doesn't come as a surprise. This further comes to confirm that Jay Z who has been in Ghana some years ago still has the country at heart.

