Nominees in the category included; Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was, Sarkodie – Jamz, Gyakie – My Diary, King Promise – 5 Star, Kwesi Authur – Son of Jacob, and Joe Mettle – The Kadosh.
King Promise beats Black Sherif to win Album of the Year at VGMA24
King Promise has grabbed his second VGMA award of the night as “5 Star” wins the “Album of the Year” award at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Black Sherif who was also nominated in the category was optimistic about winning the award with his debut album ‘” The Villain I Never Was”, unfortunately, he lost the award to King Promise.
He released his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ in October 2022 to critical acclaim. The lead single ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ had topped charts in Ghana and Nigeria. The song debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart.
With the success of Kwaku The Traveller, Black Sherif became the first Ghanaian artist to reach the 100 million streams milestone on Boomplay.
King Promise on the other hand released released “5 star” as a follow-up after, As Promised, in the year 2019, which holds tracks like Abena, Bra, and CCTV together with Mugeez and Sarkodie, just to mention a few. King Promise really put pen to paper on this new project, according to him, the COVID lockdown gave him the prospect to work on this album.
The album features guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, VIC MENSA, Patoranking, Omah Lay, WSTRN, Headie One, Bisa Kdei, and Frenna. Having production assistance from JAE5, Rexxie, KillBeatz, GuiltyBeatz, Spanker, 4Play, and others.
The Ghanaian singer, King Promise merges his amazing vocal ability and melodic flow with the featured artists in this project which undoubtedly will make listeners want to rejoice.
