King Promise beats Black Sherif to win Album of the Year at VGMA24

Black Sherif who was also nominated in the category was optimistic about winning the award with his debut album ‘” The Villain I Never Was”, unfortunately, he lost the award to King Promise.

He released his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ in October 2022 to critical acclaim. The lead single ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ had topped charts in Ghana and Nigeria. The song debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart.

With the success of Kwaku The Traveller, Black Sherif became the first Ghanaian artist to reach the 100 million streams milestone on Boomplay.

King Promise on the other hand released released “5 star” as a follow-up after, As Promised, in the year 2019, which holds tracks like Abena, Bra, and CCTV together with Mugeez and Sarkodie, just to mention a few. King Promise really put pen to paper on this new project, according to him, the COVID lockdown gave him the prospect to work on this album.

The album features guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, VIC MENSA, Patoranking, Omah Lay, WSTRN, Headie One, Bisa Kdei, and Frenna. Having production assistance from JAE5, Rexxie, KillBeatz, GuiltyBeatz, Spanker, 4Play, and others.