Kizz Daniel reveals why he titled his latest single ‘Odo’

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, who currently has one of the hottest songs ‘Cough (Odo)’ on the planet, has revealed why he chose the word “Odo” for his most popular song.

Odoyewu is a Ghanaian slogan used to express love to someone. It means the love of my life in Twi.

The singer told Lexis Bill on Drivetime on Joy that his choice for a Twi word ‘Odo’ stems from the realization of how much Ghanaian fans loved his last track ‘Buga’.

“Buga stayed at number 1 in Ghana the longest, out of all the African countries. So I was like ‘big love to Ghana’, Kizz Daniel disclosed. The song, which currently has 91 million views on YouTube, enjoyed massive airplay in Ghana and was streamed by millions of Ghanaians.

Cough was released on October 13, 2022 and has caused a sensation all over the world especially Ghana. This song is a collaboration with the EMPIRE record label. This song comes with all the energy put in and was produced by Blaise Beatz. This song has been positioned as Kizz’s second official release of the year; which has allowed him to have a different approach to his career.

The song tells a complete love story; it practically starts by creating a love interest throughout the song.

In addition, an excellent choreography was created that went viral and fans began to praise the name of their beloved artist. This choreography or dance challenge went viral as #COUGH.

Kizz Daniel, who is billed to perform at the 2022 Qatar World Cup this month, will later be in Ghana for his ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Ghana’ concert at the Untamed Empire Event Garden in Accra. The event is scheduled for December 23, 2022, powered by Joy Entertainment and has already proven to be one of the most-anticipated concerts for the ‘December in GH’ line-up.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
