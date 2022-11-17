Kizz Daniel reveals why he titled his latest single ‘Odo’

The singer told Lexis Bill on Drivetime on Joy that his choice for a Twi word ‘Odo’ stems from the realization of how much Ghanaian fans loved his last track ‘Buga’.

“Buga stayed at number 1 in Ghana the longest, out of all the African countries. So I was like ‘big love to Ghana’, Kizz Daniel disclosed. The song, which currently has 91 million views on YouTube, enjoyed massive airplay in Ghana and was streamed by millions of Ghanaians.

Cough was released on October 13, 2022 and has caused a sensation all over the world especially Ghana. This song is a collaboration with the EMPIRE record label. This song comes with all the energy put in and was produced by Blaise Beatz. This song has been positioned as Kizz’s second official release of the year; which has allowed him to have a different approach to his career.

The song tells a complete love story; it practically starts by creating a love interest throughout the song.

In addition, an excellent choreography was created that went viral and fans began to praise the name of their beloved artist. This choreography or dance challenge went viral as #COUGH.