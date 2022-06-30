Michael Blackson shows support for CEO Pryme's agenda to promote Ghana music globally

The couple, who were specially invited to the recent birthday celebration party of Michael’s wife held at Michael’s Accra residence, also took the chance to introduce themselves and their area of interest in investing in the Ghanaian industry.

Michael Blackson showed interest in their initiative and introduced the couple to some big industry names like Stonebwoy, Incredible Zigi, and others who were present at the party and also promised to support the couple on their EZ Street Records.

Panda Supreme, wife of CEO Pryme Pulse Ghana

Mrs CEO Pryme, also known as Panda Supreme, is a skin influencer, and health and lifestyle enthusiast who is also the co-founder of EZ Street Records.

EZ Streets Records, music distributing, publishing, and talent management company, has been set up to invest in music talents ready to excel with their craft.

The label is owned by American-based Ghanaian businessman, George Graham, also known as CEO Pryme, and was established in 2021 in America to assist young Ghanaian music talents who want the freedom to be creative.

CEO Pryme and wife Panda Supreme Pulse Ghana

Mr. Pryme said, "EZ Street Records was inspired by his experiences during his time as a musician signed to one of the sub-division labels of Atlantic Music, where he also worked as an intern responsible for brand management, etc."

He used to sing and even got signed by a subsidiary of Atlantic Music Records. He dropped EPs, and mixtapes, and even had songs with French Montana, Gucci Mane, Fat Joe, 50 Cent etc.

EZ Street’s corporate headquarters are located in USA and Ghana. The label is gearing up to be the world leader in music-based entertainment. See more photos from the birthday below.

Michael Blackson endorses Mrs. CEO Pryme, CEO Pryme's support for music talents Pulse Ghana