The track by the Ghanaian song writer is an Afrobeat song about the non-verbal codes some ladies use to communicate to a man and what it may lead to. 'Coded' which features SmokeyBeatz was produced by Yaw Spoky.
M.O.V releases 'Coded' with official video featuring SmokeyBeatz (WATCH)
Joseph Seyena-Susu, a budding Ghanaian Afropop and reggae singer, with the stage name M.O.V, has released a new single titled 'Coded'.
Read Also
The new song comes with an official video directed by Global Star Films. M.O.V was born in Accra, Ghana on the 20th of September, 1984. He released his debut single, 'Lady In White' on July 15, 2020.
As a recording artist, his aim is to make contemporary music the world can enjoy. M.O.V. who lost most of his sight in 2017 started actively promoting his music in September 2020.
So far, the talented songwriter has released nine singles. He picked up an award in the 2021 Emerging Music Awards for Reggae song of the year with his song, 'Blow My Mind'.
M.O.V who is also an energetic stage performer has performed on various stages, including the 2020 Ghana Event Industry Awards where he shared the stage with Kidi and Kuami Eugene.
Stream his latest song 'Coded' here and check out the video below.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh