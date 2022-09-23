M.O.V releases 'Coded' with official video featuring SmokeyBeatz (WATCH)

The new song comes with an official video directed by Global Star Films. M.O.V was born in Accra, Ghana on the 20th of September, 1984. He released his debut single, 'Lady In White' on July 15, 2020.

As a recording artist, his aim is to make contemporary music the world can enjoy. M.O.V. who lost most of his sight in 2017 started actively promoting his music in September 2020.

So far, the talented songwriter has released nine singles. He picked up an award in the 2021 Emerging Music Awards for Reggae song of the year with his song, 'Blow My Mind'.

M.O.V who is also an energetic stage performer has performed on various stages, including the 2020 Ghana Event Industry Awards where he shared the stage with Kidi and Kuami Eugene.