Accordingly, the Ghanaian singer is now out with the official visuals for his ‘Eat’ song which features Africa’s top dancehall act, Stonebwoy. The song is an afrobeat track that sees the dancer having ‘eating’ issues with his lover because ‘sugar daddies dey chew’.

Mr Drew did not miss to show off his dancing skills in this video too as Stonebwoy also came prepared with his lyrical dexterity and soothing vocals breathing everlasting life into the song that will always knock you off the feet to burst out your dancing skills.

Enjoy the new piece from the Highly Spiritual record label artiste in the official video below and don’t forget your reviews are welcome.