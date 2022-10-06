RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mzbel releases teaser for upcoming single ‘Asibolanga’

Mzbel, known in private circles as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, is back from her music break with a touch of violence.

The legendary singer, known for her hit song 16, got fans excited after announcing she would release a single titled ‘ASIBOLANGA’.

Mzbel revealed it would be released next week. According to fans, the song is dedicated to Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger.

This is because the song's lyrics feature common phrases that Ghanaian socialite Nana Tornado uses when mocking the actress during their fights.

Mzbel shared a snippet of the song on her Instagram account with an interesting artwork which features cartoon characters holding each other in a fight.

She captioned her post; New Single #ASIBOLANGA Dropping next week... Dedicated to Odii Tonardo Fans. Tag a good graphic designer to design an artwork for me... @kingnanatonardo1

Mzbel and Afia Schwar have not been very cool for about three years now after the two accused each other of offending each other. The two have been throwing shades at the least chance they get.

Afia Schwar has gained a lot of funny names from socialite Nana Tornado during their past and recent fight. Some of the names which have dominated are Asibolanga, Fufu Funu, Yaa Baayaa and the new one introduced by Nana Tornado is Sarafina.

These names have become more popular than the real name that most people use these names to address her whenever they are making any comments online. It seems Mzbel has joined the train of those who have been mocking Afia with the funny names Nana Tornado has given to the socialite.

In some social media reactions, many users shared laughing emojis while others incited that violence was brewing.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
