MzVee caps off a decade in the Ghanaian music industry with '10Thirty' album

To cap off this successful ‘longevity’, Mzvee is back with her 5th studio album titled “10Thirty".

In announcing the album with a post on Instagram earlier in June, MzVee said the title of the album is just a combination of her spending 10 years in the Ghanaian music industry as well as celebrating her 30th birthday this year.

Pulse Ghana

“A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”….. Cutting my hair was such an amazing and scary experience at the same time! I am so ready for the next chapter of my life. Celebrating 10 years in the Ghanaian music industry and turning 30 years in a few weeks”, she said on Instagram.

In a private listening for the album in Accra, MzVee said the album is very personal to her because it is her second album after going independent as an artiste as well her comeback from taking a year’s break from music in 2021.

Recounting her journey, she said she had to take a break because she spent so much time trying to conform to what people expect of her as a music celebrity.

“That switch from being like a church girl and going into entertainment was really tough for me. So, I took that time off and by God’s grace I came back the same and I came back with so much vim.”

“Also, being one of the few female artistes to be independent in the music industry has not been easy. If you on a record label they do everything for you and for me to come out of that and three years down the line I’m still being nominated for awards and things are going well I’m really thankful”, she added.

Pulse Ghana

MzVee posted the official album cover art on her Instagram page June 10, writing “life is a journey of either fate or destiny. Your destiny unfolds when you rise above the challenges of your life – 10 years in the game! The rise and the falls! This is the story to be told! My story. #1030album out on 24/06/2022 stay tuned.”

The album has ten (10) tracks and it features African music superstars like Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and Kwesi Arthur.

She said: “It was so much fun recording this album. It has different feels and it took like a year for me to finish it. I recorded over 50 songs and we narrowed it down to 10 songs. It’s like the usual recording process. It’s mostly vibes. I wrote some of the songs on the album and I’m really proud of these songs because when I’m having private listening in my home, some of the songs I wrote are people’s choice.”