Harbour City Recordz signed artiste and "Unsigned" nominee at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Real MC is out with a new single.

Titled Only God, the musician who burst unto the music scene with his hit single Shishiblishi recruits Red Eye of 2 Toff and Tsantsa for the motivational single.

The song was produced by Nature.

Listen to Only God from below.