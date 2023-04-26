Open up to other genres; Ghanaian-Canadian musician KFT urges Ghanaians

During an interview on his recent media tour in Ghana, KFT opined that one major way to expand the industry is by exploring new sounds.

"Sometimes I wish Ghanaians would be receptive to artistes like myself in the disapora. I sometimes think that some Ghanaians are accustomed to one particular sound and are not open to other sounds.

"I believe listening to other sounds grows the industry and opens new opportunities for artistes to excel internationally," he said.

KFT further stated that this would help to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for musicians from the diaspora.

KFT, who released his "Heart Break Story" EP two years ago and recently signed with New Revolution Records, is currently in Ghana promoting his new song, "Odo Nwom," which translates to English as "Love Song."

His latest release, Odo Nwom, has been widely praised by music lovers as having an authentic and dynamic sound.