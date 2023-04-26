ADVERTISEMENT
Open up to other genres; Ghanaian-Canadian musician KFT urges Ghanaians

Selorm Tali

Rising Afro Hip-Hop sensation Kwasi Ofosu, known by his stage name "KFT" has appealed to Ghanaian music lovers to listen to other genres to pave the way for the expansion of the industry.

According to the Canadian-based musician, music lovers in Ghana are very narrow with regard to the kind of music they listen to, which often hinders the progress of some artistes in other genres.

During an interview on his recent media tour in Ghana, KFT opined that one major way to expand the industry is by exploring new sounds.

"Sometimes I wish Ghanaians would be receptive to artistes like myself in the disapora. I sometimes think that some Ghanaians are accustomed to one particular sound and are not open to other sounds.

"I believe listening to other sounds grows the industry and opens new opportunities for artistes to excel internationally," he said.

KFT further stated that this would help to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for musicians from the diaspora.

KFT, who released his "Heart Break Story" EP two years ago and recently signed with New Revolution Records, is currently in Ghana promoting his new song, "Odo Nwom," which translates to English as "Love Song."

His latest release, Odo Nwom, has been widely praised by music lovers as having an authentic and dynamic sound.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
