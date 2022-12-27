Pulse Picks: Top 10 Ghana music videos of the year 2022

The first half of the year saw a steady stream of afropop hits, international remixes, and more from our favorite Ghanaian artists established and emerging, and we’ve had a steady supply of jams to keep us going and great music videos to accompany them.

Over the years, many Ghanaian music videos have held the coveted ‘most viewed’ title, but which ones currently hold the crown?

2022 has witnessed an improvement in the production of music videos and the discovery of some artists who have become the ‘game changers’ in the showbiz industry with their stylish and innovative videos.

Various musicians have used different means to market their music videos, including introducing unique dance moves. With the introduction of the social media platform, Tic Tok, these songs and music videos have been well promoted and subsequently garnered views.

Below, we share with you ten Ghana music videos that gave us chills and dominated our screens and charts of the year 2022.

Black Sherif 'Kwaku the Traveller'

2.Shatta Wale 'On God'

3.Sarkodie 'Labadi'

4.Black Sherif '45'

5.Akwaboah ft Cina Soul 'Obiaa

6.Strongman 'Goated'

7.Camidoh 'Sugarcane'

8.Gyakie 'Something'

9.Kwesi Arthur x Adekunle Gold 'Toxic'