QUIZ: Create and manage an artiste and see if he/she will get Grammys nomination or not

Selorm Tali
How good of a manager can you be for a music artiste? Take this quiz to create and manage a music act and see if he/she will make it to the Grammys or not.

You've spotted 2 talented musicians, a boy and a girl, who will pick to manage?

The Boy
The Girl
I'll sign both
None

What genre of music will you let your artiste do?

Afrobeat
Highlife
Rap
All genres as versatile artiste

Which of these looks will you pick for your artiste?

In which of these countries will you invest more to promote your artiste in?

Ghana
Nigeria
America
South Africa

Which of these acts will you pick for your artiste's 1st international collaboration?

Which of these Ghanaian sound engineers will be your in-house producer for your artiste?

Appietus
Killbeatz
MOG
Kaywa

D Black's record label offers to sign your artiste and keep you as his/her manager. What will you do?

Reject the offer immediately
Accept the offer
Won't respond to his request
Accept the offer on my terms

You've been booked for these 4 shows but you can only perform at one. Which will you choose?

VGMAs Night as headline performer
AFRIMA as opening act
Kwame Despite's birthday party with 1 Rolls Royce guaranteed your artiste's gift
Amazon Launch in Ghana concert with Jeff Bezos in attendance

Pick one of these acts to mentor your artiste

Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
M.anifest
Stonebwoy
Your score: Congrats! Your Artiste has been nominated for Grammys
Based on brand, crazy fans love and unique style, your artiste has been nominated in the Grammys as Best New Act
Your score: Sorry! The recording academy hasn't heard of your artiste before
Your artiste appears not to be known beyond the borders of Ghana. Better luck next time
Your score: Your artiste closely misses a Grammy nomination, try next time
Your artiste is very popular in Africa but less known in other continents. Work harder next
Your score: Quit your managing job, you are not ready
Your artiste is dope but still an underground act because of poor management
