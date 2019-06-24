The latest masterpiece is Street4tune‘s first single off his upcoming maiden EP titled “Free the Black Youth” which is slated for release later in the year.

“The Black Street” is a hip hop song which speaks for all young independent thinkers who one way or the other use the knowledge they acquired from brothers and sisters they made outside their comfort zones or the streets.

Street4tune sends a message to all young individuals to always belief in their dreams and give honour and respect to everyone they meet at school, homes, work, on the streets.

Enjoy the full song below.