Remembering AB Crentsil; here are top 5 songs of the Ghanaian Highlife legend

Sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah professionally known as Fredyma confirmed the death of the celebrated singer on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a Facebook post.

AB Crentsil reported dead Pulse Ghana

AB Crentsil is best known for his witty lyricism and storytelling. He has released songs which turned out to be controversial yet loved by many. In this regard, here are 5 popular songs that will always keep AB Crentsil's name alive.

1. Moses

Moses is considered the most controversial song composed by AB Crentsil. The song comes off as profane to many as the Highlife legend employed puns and sarcasm to paint an erotic picture of Moses pointing his rod at the red sea.

2.Angelina

Angelina is a heartbreak song. It remains one of those classics you can still listen to anytime you go through hard times in your relationship and you'll have the company of AB Crentsil to grieve with you. In the song, AB Crentsil cries about a cheating wife.

3.Ye Wo Adze Oye

Ye Wo adze Oye is one of the most popular songs by the late Highlife legend. The song with a fast tempo is a patriotic track. AB Crentsil in the song travels around Ghana to tell what everything he sees unique about all the regions.

4.Atia

Atia is a dirge which remains on the popular songs you'll still hear at Ghanaian funerals today. The song tells a story of two brothers, Atongo and Atia who travelled from Bolgatanga to Kumasi to hustle.

The song details how people in Kumasi drink a lot alcohol and influenced Atia to also start drinking alcohol which eventually killed him.

5.Juliana

Juliana is a love piece by AB Crentsil. In the song, the composer pursues a lover named Juliana who makes a long list of demands from him. Being a wordsmith, AB Crentsil decided to sweet talk Juliana.