Kwami Sefa Kayi has dominated the airways, by making Peace FM’s flagship Morning Show ‘Kokroko’ number one for over a decade, while Bola Ray managed to transform from being a topnotch Drive Time host to the CEO of EIB which owns Starr FM, Kasapa FM, GHOne, etc, hence necessitating their recognition by RTP for their contribution to the media space.

Stacey Amoateng, the General Manager of Angel Broadcasting Network (Angel TV and FM), took away the main award for the night, RTP Personality of the Year 2020.

Other notable winners included Nana Ama McBrown who won two awards, TV Entertainment Show Host of the Year and TV Presenter of the Year.

Other big winners included ABN, EIB, Media General (TV3)

The event was hosted by Elvis Crystal and Roselyn Felli saw performances from Praye, Ex-Doe and Chicago, Selina Boateng, Mr Drew, Krymi among others.

Full list of the winners for the night:

Group and personality categories:

RTP Personality Of The Year (2019-2020) – Stacy Amoateng

RTP Personality Of The Decade (2010-2020) – Kwami Sefa Kayi and Bola Ray

Media Group Of The Decade (2010-2020) – Despite Media Group Media

Group Of The Year (2019-2020) – Despite Media

Group Blogger Of The Year( 2019-2020) – Isaac Aidoo (GhKwaku)

Superhero Of The Decade (2010-2020) - Fadda Dickson

TV Station Of The Year (2019-2020) – UTV Digital

TV Channel Of The Year (2019-2020) – Angel TV

TV Development Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Networks)

TV Reality Show Of The Year (2019 -2020) – Date Rush(TV3)

TV Entertainment Show Of The Year (2019-2020) – United ShowBiz ( UTV)

TV Male Entertainment Show Of The Year (2019-2020) – Nana Kwadwo Addo (TV3)

TV Female Entertainment Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Nana Ama McBrown (UTV)

TV Sports Programme Of The Year (2019-2020) – Fire For Fire (Adom TV)

TVSports Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Philip Sitsofe Atsrim (Max TV)

TV News Programme Of The Year (2019 -2020) – UTV News

TV Male Newscaster Of The Year (2019-2020) – Stephen Anti (TV3)

TV Female Newscaster Of The Year (2019-2020) – Serwaa Amihere (GHOne TV)

TV Programme Of The Year (2019-2020) – New Day (TV3)

TV Female Presenter Of The Year (2019-2020) – Nana Ama McBrown(UTV)

TV Morning Program Of The Year (2019-2020) – New Day (TV3)

TV Morning Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Yaa Konamah (UTV)

TV Current Affairs Program Of The Year (2019-2020) – The Point Of View (CitiTV)

Radio Station Of The Year (2019-2020) – Citi FM

Radio Female Presenter Of The Year (2019-2020) – Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady (Okay FM) Radio Morning Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Captain Smart (Adom FM/Angel FM)

Radio Morning Program Of The Year (2019-2020) – Kokrokoo (Peace FM)

Radio News Program Of The Year (2019-2020) – Accra Kasiebo(Accra FM)

Radio Development Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Akuma Mama Zimbi (Adom FM)

Radio Newscaster Of The Year (2019-2020) (English Language) – Valentina Ofori Afriyie (Class FM)

Radio Newscaster Of The Year (2019-2020) (Local Language) – Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman (Power FM)

Radio Sports Program Of The Year (2019-2020) – Angel Sports (Angel FM)

Radio Sports Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Michael Darko

Radio Program Of The Year (2019-2020) – Ekwanso Dwoodwo (Okay FM)

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Andy Dosty (Hitz FM) Radio Mid Morning Program Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Agyenim Boateng (Kasapa FM)

Radio Late Afternoon Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Abeiku Santana (Okay FM) Radio Talk Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Mugabe Maase (Power FM)

Radio DJ Of The Year (2019-2020) – DJ Aroma

Radio Gospel Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – Johnson Adu Boahen (Angel FM Accra)

Radio Reggae Show Host Of The Year (2019-2020) – African Child (Luv Fm/Nhyira Fm) Regional categories: Best Radio Station Ashanti Region – Angel Fm Kumasi

Best Radio Personality Of The Year (2019-2020) Eastern Region – Akua Justina (Obouba Fm)

Best Radio Personality Of The Year (2019-2020) Volta-Oti Sector – Kwabena Ntow (Beyond FM)

Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019 – 2020 Western Sector – Chelsea Sey(Y FM) Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019-2020 Greater Accra Region – Francis Abban (Starr FM)